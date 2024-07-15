Police launch appeal to help find 64-year-old man who has links to Ansdell and ‘maybe confused’
A 64-year-old man has gone missing from St Annes as Blackpool Police have launched an urgent ‘999’ appeal to try and find him.
Kevin Bagshaw was last seen in the Parkside Road area at 7pm on Saturday and police are ‘really concerned about him’.
Kevin, who is 6ft tall and has grey hair and a beard, was last seen wearing a Camo jacket, blue jeans and brown walking boots.
Blackpool Police uploaded a picture of Kevin to their Facebook appealing for any information and explained how Kevin ‘may be confused’ and has links to Ansdell.
If you see Kevin, police have asked that you call 999 straight away.
For non-immediate sightings call 101 and quote log 1370 of July 14 2024.
