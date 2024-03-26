Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police have issued an update on their long running investigation into allegations the Head of Blackpool's Cardiovascular Surgery Department Dr Amal Bose was accused by a number of colleagues of sexual harassment.

Doctor Bose, the Head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department is at the centre of a police investigation after hospital bosses called in Lancashire Police in August when a number of staff members reported allegations to them.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and that Mr Bose had answered bail and had been rebailed until July 2024.

Speaking when Mr Bose was arrested, Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.

“We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers. We continue to work closely with the health trust who are fully co-operating with us."

A spokesman for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they were ‘co-operating closely with Lancashire Constabulary’.

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The General Medical Council, who licences doctors, asked the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to hold an Interim orders tribunal – which decides if a doctor's practice should be restricted while an investigation takes place.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital (pictured)

Conditions were then placed on Mr Bose's registration while the GMC investigates including notifying the General Medical Council before starting work in a non-NHS post or setting.

He must also allow the GMC to exchange information with his employer. Mr Bose is also believed to have seen cardiac patients at the Royal Preston Hospital.