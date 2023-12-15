Fleetwood's former boxing champ Jane Couch and pals are setting up a free Santa's grotto this weekend.

Jane Couch with some of the Chill Lounge girls

The family attraction is being held at kitchen furniture shop Howden's Fleetwood on Cope Road this Saturday (December 16).

It takes place between 1pm and 4pm and will include a free gift each from Santa and additional treats, plus refreshments.

Jane, 55, has organised the event with pals from the women's group she set up, the Chill Lounge, in partnership with Howden's.

And the project has been sponsored by the McMillan Dental Laboratory in Fleetwood.

Jane said: "At the Chill Lounge we decided we wanted to do this for free for the local kids, because when some of them charge a lot of families can't afford it."

Jane made headlines again last week when she was officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame , alongside fellow North West boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

During her illustrious career in the sport, Jane won five world titles in 39 professional fights and was also awarded the MBE in recognition of her achievements, having also blazed a trail as Britain's first professional women's boxer.