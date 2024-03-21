Meet the Banksy of Fylde Coast transforming Fleetwood one mural at a time
and live on Freeview channel 276
A world-renowned street artist who is the Banksy of Fylde Coast is on a mission to transform Fleetwood one mural at a time.
Christian Fenn, who founded the Butterfly Effected CIC which uses art, storytelling and therapy to inspire and support people when they need it most, has set up a crowdfunder for his next vision - The Big Heart Project.
He and co-director of Butterfly Effected CIC and The Big Heart Project Hayley Garner have travelled the world, painting murals at festivals and art events and now they are bringing their expertise to Fleetwood through projects like The Big Heart Project aimed at bringing positive change. The Big Heart Project is aimed at transforming Fleetwood with mural art and free workshops to residents.
Sign up for our free newsletters now The project is looking to commission 10 world-class muralists and host a series of participatory art workshops, generating a renewed sense of community pride and unity.
Enlisting talented artists to create impactful murals throughout Fleetwood, each piece will celebrate local culture, address social issues, and beautify the town.
Christian said: "The Big Heart Project is more than just an art initiative; it's a movement towards a more connected, expressive, and understanding community.
"We believe in the power of art to open minds and hearts, and with the public's support through our crowdfunding campaign, we can make Fleetwood a model of what communities can achieve together."
Hayley added: "The project is all about bringing people together and making Fleetwood a better place, one mural at a time.
"It's not just about painting walls, it's about creating spaces where everyone feels a part of something bigger.
"Every contribution to our crowdfunding campaign, no matter the size, makes a real difference."
If you would like to make a donation click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.