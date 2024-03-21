Meet Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's new doggy recruit
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have taken on a new four legged recruit.
Chocolate brown springer spaniel Maverick is the newest member of the family.
Announcing the news with cute pictures on their social, a spokesperson for LFRS said: "Our fire service family just got a little furrier.
"He might look a little familiar, that's because his dad is Search Dog Louie!"
At only 14 weeks old Maverick is adapting to being a hero-in-the-making very quickly and is learning lots of new skills and has already attended a few incidents with the crews for experience.
