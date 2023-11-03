Lancashire Police on sexual harassment probe involving heart consultant Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Mr Amal Bose, the Head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department is at the centre of a police investigation after hospital bosses called in Lancashire Police when a number of staff members reported allegations to them.
The head heart surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is still under investigation for sexual harasment after a number of colleagues made allegations.
On Friday, the consultant who had previously been arrested and released on bail while dectectives investigate the claims had to report to the police station as part of the conditions of his bail.
A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the investigation is still ongoing and that Mr Bose had been rebailed until December 19.
Speaking when Mr Bose was arrested, Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.
She said: “These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.
“We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers. We continue to work closely with the health trust who are fully co-operating with us."
A spokesman for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they were ‘co-operating closely with Lancashire Constabulary’.
The General Medical Council, who licences doctors, asked the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to hold an Interim orders tribunal – which decides if a doctor's practice should be restricted while an investigation takes place.
Conditions were then placed on Mr Bose's registration while the GMC investigates including notifying the General Medical Council before starting work in a non-NHS post or setting.
He must also allow the GMC to exchange information with his employer. Mr Bose is also believed to have seen cardiac patients at the Royal Preston Hospital.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said in August: “On March 14 we were contacted by the hospital who reported to us a number of allegations of sexual assault on staff members had been made to them.
"Following enquiries, a man was arrested on March 21 on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed until September pending further enquiries.
“The man, a medical professional at the hospital, has been suspended by the health trust which is cooperating closely with us as part of our investigation.
"We recognise this arrest, and the nature of the allegations, may cause alarm and distress but want to reassure the public a thorough and transparent investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone who may have any information which might help with their enquiries to contact 101 quoting log 1138 of March 14th. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.