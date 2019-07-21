Police investigation under way after van fire in Blackpool

Have your say

A police investigation is under way after a van was set on fire in Blackpool.

The incident happened in Claytongate at around 12.32pm on Saturday (July 20).

Claytongate, Blackpool (Google Street View)

Firefighters from Blackpool fire station were called to a van on fire in the cul-de-sac.

"The fire involved a van on the roadway which was well alight when crews arrived," said a spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS).

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A LFRS spokesman added: "An investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way alongside colleagues from the police."