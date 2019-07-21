Police investigation under way after van fire in Blackpool

A police investigation is under way after a van was set on fire in Blackpool.
The incident happened in Claytongate at around 12.32pm on Saturday (July 20).
Firefighters from Blackpool fire station were called to a van on fire in the cul-de-sac.
"The fire involved a van on the roadway which was well alight when crews arrived," said a spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS).
Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
A LFRS spokesman added: "An investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way alongside colleagues from the police."