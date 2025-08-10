Police issue Blackpool Air Show warning amid safety concerns
The Blackpool Air Show kicked off on Saturday (August 9) and continues today (August 10), with tens of thousands of spectators set to experience the iconic Fylde Coast event.
To ensure the second day runs smoothly, the police are reminding people not to breach an important restriction.
In a statement on Facebook this this afternoon, a spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “I’m sure you’re all looking forward to another bumper day of family fun at the Blackpool Air Show.
“Yesterday there were tens of thousands of people in attendance from all over the country having fun in the sun and we’re sure that will be the case again today.
“We just want to remind drone pilots that there is a Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) in place, as we did have some issues around this yesterday.
“To get technical, the restriction prohibits drone flights below 5,000 feet within a 2-nautical-mile radius of 534856N 0030325W, from 12pm to 4.30pm.
“If you choose to breach the restriction, we will seize your drone and you will face criminal action. The restrictions are in place to keep the public and plane pilots safe.”