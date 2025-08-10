Blackpool Police have put out a warning after ‘issues’ at the first day of this year’s Air Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool Air Show kicked off on Saturday (August 9) and continues today (August 10), with tens of thousands of spectators set to experience the iconic Fylde Coast event.

To ensure the second day runs smoothly, the police are reminding people not to breach an important restriction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Facebook this this afternoon, a spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “I’m sure you’re all looking forward to another bumper day of family fun at the Blackpool Air Show.

“Yesterday there were tens of thousands of people in attendance from all over the country having fun in the sun and we’re sure that will be the case again today.

Lancashire skies will come alive this weekend as the iconic Red Arrows return for the Blackpool Air Show | National World Resell

“We just want to remind drone pilots that there is a Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) in place, as we did have some issues around this yesterday.

“To get technical, the restriction prohibits drone flights below 5,000 feet within a 2-nautical-mile radius of 534856N 0030325W, from 12pm to 4.30pm.

“If you choose to breach the restriction, we will seize your drone and you will face criminal action. The restrictions are in place to keep the public and plane pilots safe.”