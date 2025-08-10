A man has suffered “life-changing” injuries following a serious collision in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police were called to Lytham St Annes Way at 9.05pm on Friday night (August 9 ) following reports of collision involving an Audi A3 and a Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Vauxhall has suffered life-changing injuries, while his passenger suffered a serious leg injury. They both remain in hospital at this time. The driver of the Audi was not seriously injured.

An 18-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sgt Bex Price, from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Two men have sustained some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with them at this time.

“Work is ongoing to establish exactly why this collision occurred. We are aware that a large number of vehicles were present at a car meet at the location and would appeal to those people to come forward.

“We are especially asking any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help our investigation to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

If you can assist Lancashire Police, please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1382 of 8th August 2025.