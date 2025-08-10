Plans to build 45 bungalows on the Fylde coast have got the go ahead after a sucessful planning appeal - despite 150 objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new development, earmarked for land off Mill Lane in Wrea Green and designated for people aged 55 and over, was rejected by Fylde Council last year.

But applicants Applethwaite Homes, part of Eric Wright Group, lodged an appeal with the Plannng Inspectorate and the appeal has now been accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are unhappy about a new housing development for Wrea Green | Third party

One villager, who did not wish to be named, said people in Wrea Green were frustrated that the planning process coukd be turned to the advatange of developers, with the right to appeal and the backing of experiened lawyers.

He said: “A number of local residents spoke up against this application to comment on the unsuitability of the site and scale of the development.

“Fylde Council highlighted the erosion of the character of villages, hamlets and small towns on the Fylde coast, by certin kinds of housimg developments.

“Then there is the direct impact that this development will have upon the residents of the Brooklands, whose cul-de-sac will be turned into a through-road because of these plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of concern and disappointment in the village about this - people feel this will spoil the character of Wrea Green.”

Fylde Council also argued that the proposed homes were not designated for an area of the village earmarked for development.

But, in allowing the appeal, planning inspector L N Hughes acceped Applethwaite’s argument that there was a shortage of age-restricted bungalows in the area.