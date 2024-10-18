Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals have emerged to build new houses on land in Blackpool where a prominent property was recently bulldozed to widen a road.

A planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to build nine new homes on a site at the corner of School Road and Common Edge Road in South Shore.

The scheme would comprise of eight semi-detached houses and one detached property. A house known as Southfields, which stood on part of the site, was demolished earlier this year to make way for an £18.5m new road linking Common Edge Road with Amy Johnson Way and junction improvements.

The adjacent field has previously been given planning permission in 2021 for a two-storey house, detached garage, stable, landscaping and access following the demolition of the existing dwelling and buildings.

Documents submitted with the planning application say each of the proposed new houses would have four bedrooms and a double garage.

They add: "This area of Marton Moss has a semi-rural feel, built up from a varying array of different traditional building styles. The proposed house designs are in-keeping with the traditional appearance of existing properties on School Road and Common Edge Road, being constructed predominantly in red brick with a tiled roof."

The new link road is expected to open in August next year and will open up 10.5 hectares of land for future business development as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone as well as easing congestion on the existing business park.

The application (reference 24/0481) will now go before Blackpool Council planners for consideration.