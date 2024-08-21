Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New drone pictures reveal how a multi-million-pound road is beginning to take shape on the edge of Blackpool.

Work began in spring this year on the £18.5m scheme to build a new spine road linking Common Edge Road with Amy Johnson Way to provide a two-way access into the business park.

It includes the demolition of a house at the junction of Common Edge Road and School Road in order to widen the junction, and so far two-way traffic flow has been maintained at the site.

Drone image showing the progress made on the new road linking Common Edge Road with the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (credit Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd) | Blackpool Council and George Cox Ltd

The project will take about 18 months to complete and will open up 10.5 hectares of land for future business development as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

It will also ease congestion on the existing business park.

Funding has come mainly from the council, but also includes £7.5m from Blackpool's £40m Town Deal which must be spent by March 2026.

Once completed, the road will start from Amy Johnson Way just south of the current offices for Multi-Ply.

Heading east, it will snake across the old playing fields, before joining Common Edge Road just north of South Shore Cricket Club.

Before the road reaches Common Edge Road, an extra access road heading due north will connect it up with Oakwood Close. At Common Edge Road, new lanes will be created for traffic entering the new road.

At School Road, this junction will widen to cater for the additional lanes. It will also become a three-way junction, with Jepson Way closed to traffic, and residents at Oakwood Close entering the street via the new road.

Landscaping, cycleways and footpaths are included in the scheme which was drawn up by architects Cassidy and Ashton, with George Cox Ltd being the main contractor.

Documents which were submitted as part of the planning process said: “The spine road will provide direct access to development plots which can be brought forward once it is constructed.

“The location and route of the road has been chosen as it will enable the provision of sufficiently sized employment sites to the north and south and can be supported by safe junctions onto the existing highways network."