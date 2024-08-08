Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Extra parking is proposed at a Blackpool sports facility which attracts thousands of players from across the UK and Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 400 youth teams and over 12,500 people attended the Blackpool Cup tournaments held at the Common Edge Community Sports Village during Easter and May Day bank holiday weekends this year, with some games also held at UCLan Sports Arena in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common Edge Community Sports Village (credit Blackpool Council) | Blackpool Council

Despite parking arrangements including a 194-space car park at the sports village, which opened in July 2023, some residents are fed up of inconsiderate parking on parts of Common Edge Road and Division Lane.

Now a planning application has been lodged with the council seeking temporary permission over three years for an additional 41 parking spaces to help ease the problem. Documents submitted by architects Cassidy and Ashton say the sports village “has proven to be a popular sports destination within the borough.”

They add: “Use of the site is managed by the local authority’s leisure team and to support the use of the facilities during peak times and tournaments a requirement for additional parking spaces has been identified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is seeking permission to use land north of the current car park which is designated for the construction of business units in the future. But until that development takes place, it is proposed to use the land for parking. Access to the overflow parking area would be via the existing car park for the sports village.

Stanley ward councillor Graham Baker said many residents in the area had raised concerns with him about parking on Division Lane and Common Edge Road, including grassed areas.

He said: “The parking availability is ok most of the time, but when the big competitions are on, there is not enough. Residents have been upset about the amount of parking, particularly on Division Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This scheme is not ideal, as it is only temporary until the business units are built. But I believe after that the aim is to have a reciprocal agreement to use the parking at the business units at the weekends for the sports village.

“Also when the link road is built to Amy Johnson Way on the enterprise zone, there will be opportunity to use parking there and have shuttle buses to bring people to the sports village when big events are taking place.”

A new access road to the sports village, as well as the new access road to Amy Johnson Way, has been funded as part of a £7.5m grant from Blackpool’s Town Deal, while £250,000 of funding for the construction of the sports pavilion came from the Football Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Common Edge Community Sports Village includes 14 grass football pitches, a full sized 3G football pitch, sports pavilion with changing rooms and community space, along with a grass rugby pitch and training area.