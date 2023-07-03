The Common Edge Community Sports Village also includes a full sized 3G football pitch, sports pavilion with changing rooms and community space, along with a grass rugby pitch and training area.

Officially opening the impressive new amenities was Manchester United defender Jess Simpson, who cut the ribbon after an un-named ex-England Lioness was unable to attend.

She was joined by Coun Jo Farrell and school footballers Ellen Wolf, Charlie Dusic and Lia Thain in opening the new facility.

Opening of the Common Edge Community Sports Village. L-R Ellen Wolf, Charlie Dusic, Jess Simpson, coun Jo Farrell and Lia Thain open the new facility

The launch was also part of the finals of the Blackpool Primary School Games, with 80 girls from eight schools competing on the new 3G pitch.

What the village includes

Blackpool Council is currently taking a lead in growing girls football across the town, working to ensure over 90% of primary schools in the town offer equal access to regular football outside of lessons, and at least three quarters of local schools make girls football available in PE lessons.

The seven 11-a-side football pitches are complemented by five seven-a-side and two nine-a-side pitches.

Additionally, a full sized 3G all-weather pitch is available with access directly from the new changing rooms.

Grass for a new rugby pitch and training area is already growing, ready to use next year.

The new sports pavilion also includes six changing rooms, two officials' rooms, two kitchens and a large community room.

A 194-space car park with sustainable drainage and a new access road to the sports village has also been completed as part of the works.

Support to build a new access road to the sports village, as well as the new access road to Amy Johnson Way, has been provided through a £7.5m grant from HM Government Town Fund, while £250,000 of funding for the construction of the sports pavilion was granted by Football Foundation.

On the day, Waterloo Primary School won the Girls Cup, with Moor Park runners-up.

The Girls Plate was won by Devonshire Road Primary School, with Baines Endowed finishing runners-up.

What they said

Coun Farrell, Cabinet Member for Levelling Up (People) at Blackpool Council, said: “Opening one of the first new sports developments in Blackpool for many years shows our commitment to making Blackpool better and creating more opportunities for the local community to play sport and stay active.

“The grass football pitches have been used for competitions like the Blackpool Cup already and received outstanding reviews for the quality of the facilities and playing surface.

"The FIFA-approved 3G pitch also means an all-weather option for local football teams of all ages as well as being available to hire by individuals.

“The new sports pavilion is a significant upgrade on the previous Common Edge facilities and offers a quality experience for anybody playing or watching.”

