Blackpool Council and VisitBlackpool to host Blackpool Cup tournaments in partnership with Euro-Sportring
Blackpool is preparing to welcome over 400 youth football teams and over 12,500 attendees during Easter and May Day bank holiday weekends as they return for Blackpool Cup tournaments.
Blackpool Council and VisitBlackpool will once again host the events in partnership with Euro-Sportring, Europe’s largest international youth football tournament organiser.
The tournaments will bring a major boost to the local economy as well as showcasing Blackpool’s credentials as a family-friendly resort, capable of hosting major International sporting events.
Teams are travelling from eight countries across Europe, including Netherlands, France, Poland, Ireland and the four home nations together with more than 70 local teams in which is sure to be an exciting festival of football and fun.
Both weekends kick off with an official opening ceremony at the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus, the first on Friday 29 March, the second on Friday 3 May. Matches will be played over both weekends at the Common Edge Community Sports Village and UCLan Sports Arena.
This year the Blackpool Cup is again supporting the NHS Blue Skies Hospital Funds.
Gavin McIntyre, Euro-Sportring UK Tournaments Director: “The tournaments are continuing to thrive and grow each year and we are very grateful and proud to work with VisitBlackpool and Blackpool Council. It’s a real international football celebration for the whole family to enjoy.”
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council added: “We are delighted to welcome so many young footballers and their families and friends to enjoy not just our excellent new sports facilities, but also everything else that Blackpool has to offer away from the pitch. These weekends promise to be a real celebration of fun and football.”
