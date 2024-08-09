Plans revealed for new passenger terminal at Blackpool Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been revealed to create a new passenger handling facility at Blackpool Airport which could handle up to 45 passengers.

A planning application has been lodged with Fylde Council for the scheme which also includes a new office and security area.

The new offices would be built immediately behind the current buildings at the entrance to the airport off Squires Gate Lane. They would replace existing administration and security buildings which are both more than 20 years old and in need of modernising.

The former airport terminal, which handled holiday flights, was demolished in 2016 to make way for construction of the Energy College which stands on the site.

It was used by thousands of holidaymakers heading for the sun when commercial airline Jet2 flew from Blackpool up until October 2014.

The proposed new buildings would allow a combined service offering an enhanced arrivals and departures area, as well as a larger security checkpoint to host new X-ray and scanning equipment recently purchased by the airport.

It would allow the airport to grow the number of corporate aircraft, executive and charter flights it can handle up to 45 passengers at a time.

The cost of the new building would come from a £54m post of cash set aside by the council for developments which also include new roads and other infrastructure.

Steve Peters, managing director of Blackpool Airport, said: “This is a major step forward in the future of Blackpool Airport.

“Over the last five years we’ve done a lot of work internally to make Blackpool an attractive airport once again, and we’re seeing the rewards of that with increased corporate and executive aircraft flights accommodating larger cabin class aircraft, and welcoming new customers to the airport for the first time.

“This new facility will allow us to grow these executive flights by numbers of movements and increased aircraft size by offering more space as well as improved security, while a new building will provide a modern and welcoming environment that is more suitable as a first impression for departing or arriving visitors.”

It follows plans submitted last September for a new road and hangers which are expected to be decided on by Fylde Council’s Planning Committee later this summer. Future plans for the airport include new executive hangars at the west of the airport, and a solar farm for land south of the main runway.

A new fuel farm enabling the use of sustainable and alternative aviation fuels and battery storage are also under consideration.

Once demolished, the land which the current administration building sits on will combine with the recently demolished fire station and engineering yard to form the site of a first data centre demonstrator building as part of the Silicon Sands development.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for levelling up (place), said: “These plans would give the airport more scope to attract new business and customers, which is crucial to its success. In turn, it allows us to nurture the growth of the airport, while also releasing unneeded land for high end data centre companies to invest in Silicon Sands and create well paid jobs for local people.”

Lead architectural consultants Cassidy + Ashton and engineering consultants WSP have supported Blackpool Council on the masterplan for the airport.

Blackpool Council has owned the airport since buying it for £4.25m in 2017, and last year around 39,000 flights took off and landed.