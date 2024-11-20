Plans revealed for new affordable bungalows in Blackpool on greenbelt land
Last week, Wyre Council received a planning application seeking “Permission in Principle for the erection of 9 affordable bungalows” on land off Normoss Road in Normoss, Poulton-le-Fylde.
The application was submitted by Warrington based developers Wain Homes NW who currently have housing developments, of various types, dotted across Lancashire and the North West.
The site in question is 0.7 hecatres of greenbelt grassland which lies north of 68-72 Normoss Road, to the west of Benedict Drive, and is bounded by a mixture of houses and farmland.
In the 118-page planning statement, the agent, Emery Planning, confirms that the scheme would be “100% affordable housing” which there is a need of in Wyre.
As an example, the statement outlines how the average number of bids per 2-bedroom affordable home in Poulton-le-Fylde is 60 and it is 98 bids for every 3-bedroom affordable home whilst the average waiting time for an affordable home in Wyre is 660 days.
Referring to the fact that development comprises bungalows, the agent adds that “there is a need of 40-58 no. dwellings per annum for wheelchair users with the greatest need being for those in affordable rented accommodation.”
The planning statment also reads that the proposed plan “does not comprise inappropriate development in the Green Belt and there is a presumption in favour of granting planning permission in Green Belt planning policy terms.”
Stating examples of similar proposals that were approved, Emery Planning cites the 11- home housing scheme, Highcross Park, which was built by Wain Homes approximately 250m to the north-east of this site.
Planning permission has also been granted in the Green Belt recently for a training facility, indoor pitches and buildings for Blackpool Football Club to the north of the proposed site and this includes 10 new outdoor football pitches.
The planning application for the 9 bungalow development does not yet come with any site drawings or designs.
In a consultee response, United Utilities said they could not comment on the site’s waste management “without a site plan (layout)” which would “determine access/egress”.
You can read the full planning application and make comments on the plans here.
