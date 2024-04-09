Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for another 300 new homes in Poulton have been revealed.

Story Homes and Bellway Homes have purchased a site off Blackpool Road in the town.

Story Homes is proposing to develop 143 of the homes with Bellway Homes delivering the remaining 157.

Story Homes’ proposed scheme will include a range of one to six-bedroom properties, 30 per cent of which will be affordable homes for people with a connection to the local area.

The new development would also include the conversion of 9.8 acres of farmland to new wildlife rich habitat, as well the delivery of approximately 7.4 acres of new public open space across the scheme and enhancements to the public right of way which crosses the site.

As part of the new scheme, the two developers would make a number of significant community payments in line with the Section 106 Agreement requirements, totalling over £1.5m.

This includes contributions towards local highways improvements, medical and education schemes to benefit new and existing local residents.

Adam Galleymore, North West Operations Director for Story Homes, said: “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of this new site in Poulton alongside Bellway Homes. This is a key site for Story Homes as we continue our growth plans in the region.

“Our portion of the site will deliver a range of one to six-bedroom modern, family homes from our Story Collection, designed to suit the flexible living that people are looking for in a new home.

“Our existing developments in Poulton and in the wider Lancashire area have proved to be extremely popular with customers, and we’re looking forward to bringing more of our high-quality homes to the area.”

Managing Director at Bellway North West, David Williams, said: “Developing alongside Story Homes, we are pleased to bring forward this exciting new scheme of 157 new build homes in Poulton le Fylde. Designed around the homebuyer, the development will feature beautiful house types from Bellway’s award winning Artisan collection.”