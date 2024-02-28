Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 1:35am today, Blackpool Police reported that their officers were at the scene of a road traffic collision on Blackpool Road in Poulton-le-Fylde and that they had closed part of the road to deal with the incident.

The closure was in place in both directions from the Castle Green lights to Greenhays Avenue with police asking members of the public to "please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."

As of 8:00am, multiple membrs of the public said the road had reopened but the police had not confirmed this and the AA travel map was still showing it to be closed.

We had approached Lancashire Police for confirmation and at 9:00am they confirmed the road reopened at 6am.