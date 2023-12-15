This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre.
Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
In total, 12 roadworks are beginning between Monday, December 18 and Sunday, December 24, one of which involves a road closure.
So take a look at the roadworks you will want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
All the roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, December 16 and Sunday, December 24. Photo: Neil Cross
2. What: Some carriageway incursion
Why: Private works under S171 licence to be carried out by Civils & Construction Solutions Ltd to excavate trial hole to locate existing services - footway under Some Carriageway Incursion. When: Dec 18-Dec 18
3. What: Give and take
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance dig required to fit ducting to provide new service
When: Dec 18-Jan 3
4. What: Give and take
Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Installation of wooden telegraph poles carrying fibre cables. poles to be installed along plotted area using Pole Erection Unit. TM / site to be established for each pole. Only 1 pole installation to completed at a time.
When: Dec 18-Dec 20
5. What: Give and take
Why: [New service connection] Maintenance dig required to clear duct blockage to provide new service
When: Dec 18-Dec 20
6. What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] KIRKHAM 1051560 - POLING WORKS - Renew BT pole in verge
When: Dec 19-Dec 20
