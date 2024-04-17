Preston North, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (April 8-April 14).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 13:30 BST

Across Wyre, 14 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new dog groomers, a new children’s home and a housing development featuring 21 homes amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between April 8 and April 14

1. Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications validated between April 8 and April 14

Application validated on Apr 8 for proposed erection of radio antenna mast (12m)

2. Yew Tree Lodge, White Horse Lane, Barton PR3 5AH

Application validated on Apr 8 for proposed erection of radio antenna mast (12m)

Application validated on Apr 8 for prior notification for the erection of an agricultural building

3. James Farm, New Lane, Eagland Hill, Pilling PR3 6BA

Application validated on Apr 8 for prior notification for the erection of an agricultural building

Application validated on Apr 8 for rear extension to garage

4. Beech House, Raikes Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5LU

Application validated on Apr 8 for rear extension to garage

Application validated on Apr 8 for listed building consent for single storey extension.

5. Hodkinsons Farm, Brock Road, Great Eccleston PR3 0XD

Application validated on Apr 8 for listed building consent for single storey extension.

Application validated on Apr 9 for prior approval for proposed change of use of an agricultural building to 1 dwelling house (C3) with building operations under Class Q of the GPDO

6. Clay Gap Farm, Clay Gap Lane, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6SU

Application validated on Apr 9 for prior approval for proposed change of use of an agricultural building to 1 dwelling house (C3) with building operations under Class Q of the GPDO

