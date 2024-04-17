Across Wyre, 14 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new dog groomers, a new children’s home and a housing development featuring 21 homes amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between April 8 and April 14
2. Yew Tree Lodge, White Horse Lane, Barton PR3 5AH
Application validated on Apr 8 for proposed erection of radio antenna mast (12m)
3. James Farm, New Lane, Eagland Hill, Pilling PR3 6BA
Application validated on Apr 8 for prior notification for the erection of an agricultural building
4. Beech House, Raikes Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5LU
Application validated on Apr 8 for rear extension to garage
5. Hodkinsons Farm, Brock Road, Great Eccleston PR3 0XD
Application validated on Apr 8 for listed building consent for single storey extension.
6. Clay Gap Farm, Clay Gap Lane, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6SU
Application validated on Apr 9 for prior approval for proposed change of use of an agricultural building to 1 dwelling house (C3) with building operations under Class Q of the GPDO
