There is a small chance these upgrades, due to be carried out this month, may cause interference to TV services from Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView

Symptoms could include intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or loss of TV signal.

Free support can be obtained from Restore TV, an independent programme of support that resolves TV interference caused by the upgrade of mobile signals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV signals may be disrupted in Fleetwood

It provides help to anyone experiencing interference to TV services caused by mobile signals.

Restore TV offers additional support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Read more:

These are five of the most wanted men in Blackpool and Fleetwoodhttps://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/crime/these-are-five-of-the-most-wanted-men-in-blackpool-and-fleetwood-3593286

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: "Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.

"We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal. Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone .”

Any viewers who experience new interference to free to view TV should contact Restore TV on: 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles)