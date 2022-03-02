These are five of the most wanted men in Blackpool and Fleetwood

Police launched a public appeal to help catch the individuals on Wednesday (March 2).
Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of West Police, said: "We work tirelessly to pursue those people who are trying to evade justice and sometimes we need the help of the community to be our eyes and ears.
"I would urge anyone who knows where any of these individuals are, or who has any information which could help us track them down to get in touch.”
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0446 of February 28.
For immediate sightings, call 999.
You can also email [email protected] or [email protected]
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.