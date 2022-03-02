These are five of the most wanted men in Blackpool and Fleetwood

Police launched a public appeal to help catch the individuals on Wednesday (March 2).

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, of West Police, said: "We work tirelessly to pursue those people who are trying to evade justice and sometimes we need the help of the community to be our eyes and ears.

"I would urge anyone who knows where any of these individuals are, or who has any information which could help us track them down to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0446 of February 28.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

1. Jack Fawcett Jack Fawcett, 26, from Fleetwood, is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for robbery. He is 5ft 9in tall and has links to both Blackpool and Fleetwood. Photo: Jack Fawcett Photo Sales

2. Joe Brogden Joe Brogden, 34, from Blackpool, is wanted on recall to prison where he had served a sentence for burglary. He is white, 6ft 2in tall and has blue eyes and numerous tattoos. Photo: Joe Brogden Photo Sales

3. Joey Hoban Joey Hoban, 34, from Blackpool, is wanted for an assault earlier this month where a man was punched and pushed to the floor. He is 5ft 8in tall, with a scarred face and tattoos. Photo: Joey Hoban Photo Sales

4. Jordan Cudjoe Jordan Cudjoe, 30, of Blackpool, is wanted in connection with a burglary. He is black, 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with short black hair. Photo: Jordan Cudjoe Photo Sales