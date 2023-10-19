Hundreds of people filled the streets of Lytham to pay their respects to a “kind” teenage girl who sadly died at the age of 14.

Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Footage from the scene shows hundreds of people filled the streets as they said their final goodbyes on Thursday morning (October 19).

Paying tribute to Bella, her grandmother Dianne said: “Her personality was absolutely fantastic. She was so bubbly and kind.

“She loved the world and loved life and just lit up everyone’s day. She was beautiful inside and out.

“She always laughed, she was always pleasant and she loved her sister Ava and her mum.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise awareness of Bella’s story and to help young people struggling with their mental health and bullying.

With a target of £5,000, the money will be used to fund packages for schools and hire premises where young people can meet and talk about their feelings and problems.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click HERE.

The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.