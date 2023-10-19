Lytham St Annes awash with pink as hundreds of people attend Bella Greer’s funeral procession
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of people dressed in pink filled Fylde Rugby Club as they said their final goodbyes to 14-year-old Bella Greer on Thursday morning (October 19).
Bella was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday, October 5.
Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.
Following her tragic death, her family asked “as many people as possible” to walk behind Bella and wear “as much pink as possible” as they escorted her to the gates of Lytham Crematorium.
Friends, family and members of the public were also invited to join a ceremony celebrating her life at the rugby club prior to the procession.
Her auntie Jaime, mother Sarah, sister Ava and other close family and friends each gave speeches, with them all describing Bella as a “loving girl” who adored her family.
Some of her favourite songs were also played, including ‘Paradise’ by Coldplay and ‘Dancing Queen’ by Abba.
As Bella’s coffin - adorned in fairy lights, flowers and teddy bears - was escorted to a private service at the crematorium, hundreds of people followed behind, flooding the streets of Lytham with pink.
Those unable to attend the private service were invited to attend Bella’s ‘Festival of Life’ back at the rugby club.
Her auntie Jaime said: “The event will ultimately be Bella’s funeral, but it will be for all friends and family to have fun and celebrate Bella with all her favourite foods and a few fairground rides.”
A GoFundMe page was also set up by Jaime to raise awareness of Bella’s story and to help young people struggling with their mental health and bullying.
With a target of £5,000, the money will be used to fund packages for schools and hire premises where young people can meet and talk about their feelings and problems.
“We need to do something to prevent such experiences happening to others,” Jaime added.
“Let’s not let Bella die in vain and raise money to spread Bella’s story and hopefully make a difference to our community, young people and families.”
To donate to the GoFundMe page, click HERE.
If your child is struggling with bullying, call 0800 1111 or visit Childline online at https://www.childline.org.uk/.
The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.
Papyrus, a UK charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide, can also be contacted on 0800 068 414.