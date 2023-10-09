Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a “sweet” and “caring” 14-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive at her home in Ansdell.

Bella Greer, 14, was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday evening (October 5).

Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Thousands of people turned out to watch Lytham Windmill turn pink on Sunday evening (October 9) in Bella’s memory.

Paying tribute to Bella, her auntie Jaime Barber said: “Such a sweet caring, funny little girl, Bella saw the light and the innocence in everything and everyone.

“I loved her airy fairy ways and how she couldn’t believe there was anything bad in the world. But being so innocent, caring and optimistic was also her cross to bear.

“Since the day Bella was born she has been a little light in this family, but her main and favourite role was being the caring and supportive sister to Ava.”

Hundreds of people also paid tribute to Bella on social media following the tragic news of her death.

Paul Marsden, headteacher of Saint Bede’s Catholic High School, said: “The Saint Bede's community are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and Year 9 pupil, Bella Greer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bella’s family and loved ones at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Although Bella only joined Saint Bede's a few months ago, she became a loved and highly-valued member of our school family.

A spokesman for St Annes College Grammar School said: “Thinking of Bella’s loved ones.

“As a community in Lytham St Annes, we stand together in sad and tragic times such as this.”

Joanne Kelsey said: “This is absolutely tragic. I looked after her at nursery. She was my favourite. She was the most beautiful little girl I had ever seen. RIP Bella.”

Nikki Marie said: “Sending love and strength to the family. Taken far too soon beautiful girl. Rest in paradise.”

Cath Ashley said: “RIP Bella, such a beautiful girl. I hope you’re now at peace. Sincere condolences to your family and friends.”

Natasha Caton said: “Heartbreaking. What a beautiful girl. Thinking of the family at this sad sad time. No child should ever feel like life’s not worth living.”

Jane Long: “Dancing with the angels. This is so dreadfully heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with all Bella’s family and friends.”

Jamielee Harvey said: “Thinking of Bella and her family. My heart breaks for you all.”

Debbie Cunningham said: “Absolutely heartbreaking to know she was being bullied and this is the outcome. Sending love and strength to her family and friends.”

If your child is struggling with bullying, call 0800 1111 or visit Childline online at https://www.childline.org.uk/.

The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.