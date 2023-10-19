News you can trust since 1873
Bella Greer funeral: 22 images as mourners pay their respects to a much loved ‘beautiful’ 14-year-old

A sea of pink spilled out onto the streets of Lytham St Annes as mourners came together to say their final goodbyes to 14-year-old Bella Greer.
By Emma Downey
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:41 BST

Clutching each other for comfort, many bowed their heads in sorrow to pay their respects and to bid one final farewell to a "beautiful" girl who would "give you the last penny in her pocket", as they escorted her to the gates of Lytham Crematorium.

The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella took place at 10.30am this morning at Fylde Rugby Club in Blackpool Road. Following the procession, members of the public can return to the rugby club as Bella’s family and friends attend the private service.

Although a sombre event, ball tents, candy floss, fairground rides were put on for people to enjoy in celebration of Bella’s life.

Bella was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday, October 5. Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Here are 22 images from the funeral.

Yellow roses spell out the name of a 'kind and bubbly' Bella

1. The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella Greer

Yellow roses spell out the name of a 'kind and bubbly' Bella Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A day no-one will forget

2. The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella Greer

A day no-one will forget Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Bella Greer's funeral procession sets off to Lytham Crematorium from Fylde Rugby Club in Lytham

3. The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella Greer

Bella Greer's funeral procession sets off to Lytham Crematorium from Fylde Rugby Club in Lytham Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mourners paid their respect by wearing pink

4. The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella Greer

Mourners paid their respect by wearing pink Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Her family described her as a "beautiful" girl who would "give you the last penny in her pocket"

5. The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella Greer

Her family described her as a "beautiful" girl who would "give you the last penny in her pocket" Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The funeral procession

6. The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella Greer

The funeral procession Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

