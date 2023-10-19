Bella Greer funeral: 22 images as mourners pay their respects to a much loved ‘beautiful’ 14-year-old
Clutching each other for comfort, many bowed their heads in sorrow to pay their respects and to bid one final farewell to a "beautiful" girl who would "give you the last penny in her pocket", as they escorted her to the gates of Lytham Crematorium.
The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella took place at 10.30am this morning at Fylde Rugby Club in Blackpool Road. Following the procession, members of the public can return to the rugby club as Bella’s family and friends attend the private service.
Although a sombre event, ball tents, candy floss, fairground rides were put on for people to enjoy in celebration of Bella’s life.
Bella was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday, October 5. Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.
Here are 22 images from the funeral.