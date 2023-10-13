The family of Bella Greer will say a final farewell to the teenager at a festival featuring some of her favourite foods and fairground rides.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Festival of Life in remembrance of Bella will be on Thursday, October 19 from 10.30am, starting with a funeral service, followed by a private service at Lytham Crematorium.

The event, apart from the private service, is open to all children at St Bede’s RC High School, where 14-year-old Bella was a pupil, and Lytham St Annes High School, along with members of public who wish to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family have asked for those attending to wear pink and for as many children as possible to walk in procession after the service, at Fylde Rugby Club, Ansdell, following the family to the gates of the crematorium.

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Bella on social media following the news of her death

Those not attending the private service are invited to return to stay at the rugby club to celebrate Bella and share memories of her, with food and entertainment provided at the event, which Bella's family have called ‘Celebration of the Life of our beautiful Bella – Forever 14’.

Following an appeal on social media, Bella’s aunt Jaime Barber has been able to source things such as bell tents, light-up letters and a candy floss stand, but she is especially keen to find a Waltzer ride for the day, as it was Bella’s favourite fairground feature.

“We have had lots of people offer the other bits, and for free, but we really hope we can find a Waltzer, and are happy to pay – Bella loved that ride,” said Jaime. “The event will ultimately be Bella’s funeral, but it will be for all friends and family to have fun and celebrate Bela with all her favourite foods and a few fairground rides.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bella was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on the evening of Thursday, October 5.

a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people turned out at Lytham Windmill on Sunday evening in remembrance of her,

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page in Bella’s memory, with a target of £5,000 to be used to help mental health initiatives among young people.​

Contributions can be made via gofund.me/9ba5ded8

Anyone who can help with the Waltzer can contact Jaime via Facebook.

l Contact the Samaritans free of charge on 116 123, or Papyrus, the charity for the prevention of of young suicide on 0800 068 4141

.

​