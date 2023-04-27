News you can trust since 1873
The top 10 Blackpool sights and landmarks ranked by Tripadvisor reviews - including Comedy Carpet and Spitfire Visitor Centre

From the three piers to Blackpool Tower Ballroom, these are the best sights and landmarks in the resort according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

With three bank holidays coming up next month, they are the places where tourists will head for as the season gets underway. They are placed in order of traveller ranking. Do you agree with them?

Spitfire Visitor Centre at Hangar 42 ranked top of the list. A visitor to the centre in Squires Gate Lane commented 'Lots of interesting items to see and read about and the volunteer guides are so friendly and informative as well as amusing. They also listened to my knowledgeable granddaughter, taking time in answering her questions'

1. Spitfire Visitor Centre

Spitfire Visitor Centre at Hangar 42 ranked top of the list. A visitor to the centre in Squires Gate Lane commented 'Lots of interesting items to see and read about and the volunteer guides are so friendly and informative as well as amusing. They also listened to my knowledgeable granddaughter, taking time in answering her questions' Photo: Daniel Martino

"The Comedy Carpet adds to the joy of walking down this wonderful promenade," said one reviewer. The attraction ranked second.

2. Comedy Carpet

"The Comedy Carpet adds to the joy of walking down this wonderful promenade," said one reviewer. The attraction ranked second. Photo: Martin Bostock

Blackpool's beautiful Tower Ballroom was voted third. Only this month, one reviewer wrote on Trip Advisor "We were stunned when we entered the Ballroom!"

3. Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Blackpool's beautiful Tower Ballroom was voted third. Only this month, one reviewer wrote on Trip Advisor "We were stunned when we entered the Ballroom!" Photo: Christopher Furlong

In at fourth place was Blackpool Tower. A lovely review from a visitor said: "Loved it just loved it, the views was amazing from the top and yes I did the glass floor. The tower is a iconic building and I always wanted to go to the top and I finally have."

4. Blackpool Tower

In at fourth place was Blackpool Tower. A lovely review from a visitor said: "Loved it just loved it, the views was amazing from the top and yes I did the glass floor. The tower is a iconic building and I always wanted to go to the top and I finally have." Photo: Daniel Martino

