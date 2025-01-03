3 . Lockdown...

Parents arriving to pick up children at Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them. A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents 'this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown'. A man had been seen close to the school with 'a bread knife' later described by a parent as a 'machete'