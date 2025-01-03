Here is a round-up of the most read stories of the month...
1. Festival in the mud...
Hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain | submit
2. Chippy woes...
A popular fish and chips takeaway in Blackpool which closed last year will now be permanently shut despite hopes it could reopen. The Chapel Street chippy had been run by David Spink since 1987, becoming one of the most popular chippies in the area. | submit
3. Lockdown...
Parents arriving to pick up children at Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them. A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents ‘this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown’. A man had been seen close to the school with ‘a bread knife’ later described by a parent as a ‘machete’ | submit
4. Still damaged...
Mr Basrai's World Cuisine in Blackpool had all of its windows smashed during riots in August was still repairing the damage. Violent disturbances broke out following a protest in the resort | submit
5. Tram halt...
Tram riders were shocked to learn services were no longer stopping at Blackpool’s new North Station stop following the tramway’s £22million extension along Talbot Road. The measure was temporary and due to the volume of traffic during the Illuminations. | submit
6. Retro...
Retro readers loved a gallery from the 1970s ... the spiders in this picture always intrigues | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.