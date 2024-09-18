Fire crews tackle blaze at Cleveleys takeaway The Grill Box in Rossall Road
Six fire engines and their crews were called to the blaze at The Grill Box in Rossall Road, Cleveleys at around 7.27pm.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved a chip range in the kitchen. No injuries were reported.
Police closed the road while fire crews worked at the scene, with the road reopening around 10pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 7.27pm, six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, South Shore, and Preesall attended a fire involving a chip range at a premise on Rossall Road, Cleveleys.
“Crews used six breathing apparatus, one foam hose reel, two dry powder extinguishers, a positive pressure ventilation fan, hand tools, and P3 masks to extinguish the fire.
“Crews were detained for approximately four hours and ten minutes.”
