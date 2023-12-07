News you can trust since 1873
Superb Blackpool house for sale on Poulton Old Road with living space over three floors

This is an outstanding detached house with four great sized bedrooms.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:06 GMT

There are three en-suites, a spacious lounge, open plan kitchen diner, conservatory… it’s a fabulous home at a great price too. It’s on the market for £290,000 with Entwistle Green through Zoopla

1. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

2. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

3. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

4. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

5. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

6. Poulton Old Road, Blackpool

