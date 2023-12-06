News you can trust since 1873
19 spectacular pictures of Blackpool house in Division Lane with a 180ft long garden

This is a magnificent detached residence, so spacious with a huge garden.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT

It’s in a semi-rural location with four bedrooms, four reception rooms and a stunningly modern kitchen. And the bonus is, this house has a sauna – oh and electric gates at the front. It’s on the market for £649,950 with Duncan Raistrick Estate Agents through Rightmove

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

1. Division Lane, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

2. Division Lane, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

3. Division Lane, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

4. Division Lane, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

5. Division Lane, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

6. Division Lane, Blackpool

Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool Photo: Duncan Raistrick, Blackpool

