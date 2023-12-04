Sensational Blackpool semi-detached house for sale on Squires Gate Lane with a summer house and bar
This semi-detached house has been uniquely designed over the years to create an outstanding family home.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:34 GMT
On the market for £265,000, each bedroom has its own en-suite. It has a beautiful open plan kitchen dining area with separate utility space and plenty of storage. It’s on a spacious corner plot too. It’s on the market with Tiger Estates and Lettings through Rightmove
In case you missed them: Extraordinary Blackpool detached house for sale is classic gentleman's residence in Warbreck Hill Road
Blackpool house in St Anne's Road where Blackpool FC legend Sir Stanley Matthews once lived goes on the market for £390k
1 / 3