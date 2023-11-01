It was once home to Blackpool’s own football legend Sir Stanley Matthews and is an absolute gem, full of character. It’s Victorian elegance has a wealth of charm offering a blend of classic and modern comfort. It has four bedrooms as well as a beautifully fitted kitchen and three spacious reception rooms. The large east facing garden means you can bask in the sun's rays from morning until late afternoon, making it the perfect spot for outdoor dining or simply soaking up the tranquil surroundings and a dip in the hot tub. It’s on the market for offers over £390,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents through Rightmove