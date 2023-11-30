Extraordinary Blackpool detached house for sale is classic gentleman's residence in Warbreck Hill Road
Nestled in the prestigious Warbreck Hill Road area of North Shore, this stunning house preserves a wealth of original features.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
It has a state-of-the-art luxury fitted kitchen, complete with a charming breakfast area. One of its truly unique features is the utility laundry room with a separate WC, ingeniously located within a converted bomb shelter dating back to World War 2. It’s on the market for £450k with Entwistle Green Estate Agents through Rightmove
