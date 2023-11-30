News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Extraordinary Blackpool detached house for sale is classic gentleman's residence in Warbreck Hill Road

Nestled in the prestigious Warbreck Hill Road area of North Shore, this stunning house preserves a wealth of original features.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT

It has a state-of-the-art luxury fitted kitchen, complete with a charming breakfast area. One of its truly unique features is the utility laundry room with a separate WC, ingeniously located within a converted bomb shelter dating back to World War 2. It’s on the market for £450k with Entwistle Green Estate Agents through Rightmove

In case you missed them: 19 pictures of iconic Blackpool detached house up for sale on Preston Old Road near Stanley Park

Entwistle Green, Blackpool

1. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

2. Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

3. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

4. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

5. Warbreck Hill Drive

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Entwistle Green, Blackpool

6. Warbreck Hill Drive, Blackpool

Entwistle Green, Blackpool Photo: Entwistle Green, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRightmoveStanley Park