The Lee Rigby Football Club has a team consisting of both serving and veteran military personnel who are coached by ex-Brentford player Robert Taylor.

Set up last year by Poulton lorry driver Dan Ferguson, the club’s aim is to pay tribute to Lee and raise money for its own VVV Project - Veterans Van's Vacations - with all monies raised going towards purchasing caravans for serving and veteran military personnel and their families to have a break.

The team has recently raised almost £500 for the VVV Project after a packed turnout for its charity match against a Hurt Plant Hire side, at AFC Blackpool’s stadium in Marton.

Lee Rigby FC play Hurt Plant Hire in a charity football match at AFC Blackpool. Pictured are club directors Dan Ferguson, Kev Gray, Gillian Gray, Wal Mitchinson and Debby Mitchinson.

Fusilier Lee, 25, from Middleton in Greater Manchester, was attacked and killed by terrorists in a street in Woolwich, London, on May 22, 2013 but the campaigners aim to ensure he is never forgotten.

Debby Mitchinson, one of the five directors of Lee Rigby FC, said: “The support we had on the day was brilliant and I’d just like to thank everyone who came along.

"The match finished 11-0 to us but the main thing is that we are keeping Lee’s memory alive and raising money for a good cause.

Lee Rigby FC play Hurt Plant Hire in a charity football match at AFC Blackpool. Pictured are Amy, Ian and Lyn Rigby.

"It was a great event and we were grateful to Hurt Plant Hire helping to make it possible."

Lee’s parents, Lyn and Ian Rigby and their youngest daughter Amy, were at the match as guests of honour and were keen to support the event.

Lee Rigby FC’s tribute extends to their football strip, a unique design of Lee’s striking Fusilier uniform, with crimson shirts and white, diagonal stripe.

The project is separate from the Lee Rigby Foundation, the charity set up by Lyn and Ian to support bereaved families and veterans.

Fusilier Lee Rigby

The team have another fundraiser in Staffordshire next month but will return to AFC Blackpool’s stadium on Saturday June 4 for a bumper tournament which also includes Jamie Milligan’s North West Select team, Sir Tom Finney’s Veterans and Bars for Bears (Glasgow Rangers) Legends.

For further information visit the club’s Facebook page at Lee Rigby Football Club.

Lee Rigby FC just before their match against Hurt Plant Hire at AFC Blackpool