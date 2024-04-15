'It feels like a dream': Christine McGuinness shares health update on drug addict dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Model turned TV personality Christine, 35, has taken to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her dad, alongside an update on his health.

Her father Jonny had suffered from a four decade long heroin addiction before reportedly kicking the habit in February.

In the picture shared with Christine’s 741K followers, Jonny looks to be in good health as he beams at his daughter, who in turn is smiling with pride at the camera,

In the caption Christine wrote: “My dad making my heart smile 🥰It still feels like a dream seeing him happy and healthy, we just don’t stop laughing together! He is so full of life now, very proud daughter”

The mum of three also followed up these words with the tags: “#AnythingIsPossible #AddictRecovery #ThisIsHappiness #Grateful #Blessed #Proud”

Christine Mcguiness has shared how proud she is of her dad Jonny, pictured alongside her here. Credit: mrscmcguinness on Instagram

Christine was born to dad Jonny and her mother Joanne in Blackpool but her parents split up when she was just one-year-old with Joanne moving Christine and her sister Billie-Jo to Liverpool where they then grew up.

In 2021, the former model spoke publicly for the first time about her dad's addiction in her book 'Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare'.

In the book she revealed he was one of the longest living heroin addicts in the UK, and that he would inject himself in front of her when she was a teenager.

Despite her dad's addiction, Christine has said she had a good, albeit fractitious, relationship with him.

Back in February, Christine proudly announced that Jonny had finally kicked his addiction with an Instagram video post featuring a slideshow of images from over the years.

Starting the video's caption with a trigger warning, Christine wrote: "For all the times Ive said what I thought was our last ‘goodbye’ Today was the best Hello

"My dad is the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever seen him, my dad is off heroin. I never thought I’d say those words 😭👏

"If you love someone in recovery, never lose hope, its never too late. My dad is 62, he’s been an addict for 4 decades and now he’s a big stong 16st man!