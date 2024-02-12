Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool born celebrity Christine, 35, has taken to Instagram to share a hearfelt video featuring pictures of herself with her 62-year-old father, Johnny.

In the caption, the mum of three reveals her father has suffered with a heroin addicition for the past four decades but has come out the other end at last - admitting she never thought she would see the day.

Left: Christine McGuinness with her father Johnny in a recent photo. Right: a photo from the past. Credit: @mrscmcguinness on Instagram

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting the video's caption with a trigger warning, Christine wrote: "For all the times Ive said what I thought was our last ‘goodbye’ Today was the best Hello

"My dad is the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever seen him, my dad is off heroin. I never thought I’d say those words 😭👏

"If you love someone in recovery, never lose hope, its never too late. My dad is 62, he’s been an addict for 4 decades and now he’s a big stong 16st man!

“Dad, I am so proud of you”

The photos feature Christine with her father at various points over the past few years; with Johnny's weight appearing to fluctuate and in some of the pictures, he is leaning on to a crutch. There are also two photos of Christine at Johnny's bedside as he lies asleep in a hospital bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former model first spoke publicly about her dad's addiction in 2021 when, in her book 'Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare', she revealed he was one of the longest living heroin addicts in the UK, and that he would inject himself in front of her when she was a teenager.

Born to dad Jonny and her mother Joanne in Blackpool, her parents split up when she was just one-year-old with Joanne moving Christine and her sister Billie-Jo to Liverpool where they then grew up. Despite her dad's addiction, Christine has said she had a good, albeit fractitious, relationship with him.

In the comments section of the post, Christine's ex husband, Paddy McGuinness, who she still lives with wrote: "His belly is everything! Good lad J 👏👏👏"

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison also said "Love you and your dad so much 😍", Carol Vorderman wrote "Wow wow wow....👏👏" and TV presenter Eamon Holmes said "Feel your happiness and pride Christine. Well done Dad".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile TV personality Dr Zoe Williams commented: "Made me so happy to see this. Crying happy tears 🥲 I lost my mum to alcohol addiction, awful to watch someone deteriorate in front of your eyes. But like you say - you must always have hope xxx"