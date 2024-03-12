Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Model turned TV personality Christine, 35, has been split from her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness for the past two years, but the pair still live together amicably in their Cheshire family home where they raise their three children.

The couple, who had been together for 15 years before their split, are currently going through a divorce, which comedian and TV presenter Paddy, 50 has been fairly quiet about.

However the Take Me Out and Phoenix Nights star has reportedly left his Blackpool born ex wife “deeply hurt” as he has talked openly about dating again to the press.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness apictured at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Paddy, who is embarking on his first tour in eight years this year, told the Sun earlier this month: "I won’t be going on Hinge or Tinder, no, I can’t think of anything worse. It’s not a yearning for me, to date. I waited for 12 months and eventually thought about giving dating a try.

“I’ve had dates over the past two years, one with a celebrity, one with someone not in the public eye. And, as lovely as both were, I knew I wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment. I did it more because I was feeling like, maybe that’s what I should be doing.”

The celebrity in question may have been TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher as last year there were numerous reports that the pair were getting close, and Paddy also sparked further romance rumours back in December when he shared a picture of "his" and "hers" cup of teas on Instagram.

Now a source has told OK magazine: “Paddy confirming that he’s been on dates is really hurtful for Christine.

“They’ve been apart for some time now but since they live under the same roof and are in each other’s lives, she finds it very unnecessary.

“In a way they still act like a couple but without the intimacy, so it’s a confusing time for her. Christine is putting on a brave face but it’s killing her inside."

Despite reportedly still getting on, last month, the former couple, who share Felicity, six, and eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, were hit with rumours that their divorce was not going as amicably as hoped.

A friend of Christine told the Daily Mail that Paddy had asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of the divorce proceedings, which would stop her from talking about their marriage, but Paddy took to Instagram to strongly deny the story.

In a video shared with his two million followers, the father of three said: "Oh my days ... this kind of thing, come on. Be better.

"Two lots of lawyers they contacted, and two lots of lawyers said absolutely categorically this has never been done.

"No NDAs, no nothing. Me and Christine were talking about it this morning. It's ridiculous now."

Regarding the incident, the source also told OK Magazine: "Paddy has said in the past that he is protective over Christine and she knows that, but she also doesn't find his outbursts helpful. It doesn't help and drags everything back up.

"Paddy and Christine have been trying their best to work things out, especially for the sake of the kids," the source continued.

“Paddy and Christine have been trying their best to work things out, especially for the sake of the kids,” the source continued.