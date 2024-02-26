Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian, actor and presenter Paddy, best known for the TV shows Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy, Take Me Out and Top Gear, is embarking on his first national tour since 2004 next year.

The 50-year-old Bolton local is kicking off his hotly anticipated show in Lancashire this October before returning to the county for another show in 2025.

Below is everything you need to know about Paddy's Lancashire shows:

What is the show?

Called 'Nearly There', this stand-up tour is Paddy's first since 2004 and will see him perform 44 dates across the UK and Ireland.

Originally just a 40 date tour, due to demand so far, Paddy had today announced four extra dates in Leicester, Belfast, Derry and Dublin.

Where in Lancashire is Paddy performing?

The father of three kicks off the tour in Blackburn, where he is performing at King George's Hall on Thursday, October 24 Oct 2024 at 7:45pm.

Paddy then comes to Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, March 29 2025, with the show starting also starting at 7:45pm.

How much will it cost to see Paddy in Lancashire?

Tickets for 'Nearly There' at Blackurn's King George's Hall are £31.50 for Price Level 2 and Restricted View seats, £41.50 for Price Level 1 and £78.00 for VIP.

For the Blackpool Opera House, tickets at Price Level 2 cost £33.10, Price Level 1 £44.10 and VIP are £84.25.

Comedian Paddy McGuinness is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years. Credit: Getty

What has been said about his tour?

Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!

Following the news that extra dates had been added, Paddy commented: “To all my kin folk across the Irish sea, I hear you loud and clear. I’m overwhelmed by the response to my upcoming tour and so pleased to announce these extra dates. It’s been... a decade since I last performed live in Ireland!!!”

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all the pre-existing dates can be found here, or you can go directly to the King George's Hall and Blackpool Opera House websites.

Tickets for the extra dates go on sale Friday 1st March at 10:00 here and Ireland tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie

Where else is the tour going?

This the full listing:

Thu 24 Oct 2024 Blackburn King Georges

Fri 25 Oct 2024 Sunderland Empire

Sat 26 Oct 2024 Hull Connexin Live

Thu 31 Oct 2024 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 01 Nov 2024 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sat 02 Nov 2024 Leicester De Montfort Hall - extra date added

Sun 03 Nov 2024 Milton Keynes Theatre

Thu 07 Nov 2024 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Fri 08 Nov 2024 Dunfermline Alhambra

Sat 09 Nov 2024 Dundee Caird Hall

Sun 10 Nov 2024 Aberdeen Music Hall

Thu 14 Nov 2024 Leeds Grand Theatre

Fri 15 Nov 2024 Leeds Grand Theatre

Sat 16 Nov 2024 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Sun 17 Nov 2024 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 22 Nov 2024 Bradford St Georges Hall

Sat 23 Nov 2024 Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Sun 24 Nov 2024 Oxford New Theatre

Thu 28 Nov 2024 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Fri 29 Nov 2024 Sheffield City Hall

Sat 30 Nov 2024 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sun 01 Dec 2024 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 13 Feb 2025 Truro Hall for Cornwall

Fri 14 Feb 2025 Swansea Arena

Sat 15 Feb 2025 Cardiff New Theatre

Thu 20 Feb 2025 Ipswich Regent

Fri 21 Feb 2025 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 28 Feb 2025 Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Sat 01 Mar 2025 Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

Sun 02 Mar 2025 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Thu 06 Mar 2025 Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Sat 08 Mar 2025 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sun 09 Mar 2025 Torquay Princess Theatre

Thu 13 Mar 2025 Bath Forum

Fri 14 Mar 2025 London Palladium

Thu 20 Mar 2025 York Barbican

Fri 21 Mar 2025 Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Sun 23 Mar 2025 Stockton Globe

Fri 28 Mar 2025 Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Sat 29 Mar 2025 Blackpool Opera House

Thu 03 Apr 2025 Belfast Ulster Hall – extra date added

Fri 04 Apr 2025 Derry Millennium Forum - extra date added