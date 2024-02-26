News you can trust since 1873
Paddy McGuinness is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years

One of the country’s most popular comedians, Paddy McGuinness, is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:34 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 14:11 GMT
Comedian, actor and presenter Paddy, best known for the TV shows Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy, Take Me Out and Top Gear, is embarking on his first national tour since 2004 next year.

The 50-year-old Bolton local is kicking off his hotly anticipated show in Lancashire this October before returning to the county for another show in 2025.

Below is everything you need to know about Paddy's Lancashire shows:

What is the show?

Called 'Nearly There', this stand-up tour is Paddy's first since 2004 and will see him perform 44 dates across the UK and Ireland.

Originally just a 40 date tour, due to demand so far, Paddy had today announced four extra dates in Leicester, Belfast, Derry and Dublin.

Where in Lancashire is Paddy performing?

The father of three kicks off the tour in Blackburn, where he is performing at King George's Hall on Thursday, October 24 Oct 2024 at 7:45pm.

Paddy then comes to Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, March 29 2025, with the show starting also starting at 7:45pm.

How much will it cost to see Paddy in Lancashire?

Tickets for 'Nearly There' at Blackurn's King George's Hall are £31.50 for Price Level 2 and Restricted View seats, £41.50 for Price Level 1 and £78.00 for VIP.

For the Blackpool Opera House, tickets at Price Level 2 cost £33.10, Price Level 1 £44.10 and VIP are £84.25.

Comedian Paddy McGuinness is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years. Credit: GettyComedian Paddy McGuinness is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years. Credit: Getty
Comedian Paddy McGuinness is coming to Lancashire with his first tour in eight years. Credit: Getty

What has been said about his tour?

Paddy said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!

Following the news that extra dates had been added, Paddy commented: “To all my kin folk across the Irish sea, I hear you loud and clear. I’m overwhelmed by the response to my upcoming tour and so pleased to announce these extra dates. It’s been... a decade since I last performed live in Ireland!!!”

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all the pre-existing dates can be found here, or you can go directly to the King George's Hall and Blackpool Opera House websites.

Tickets for the extra dates go on sale Friday 1st March at 10:00 here and Ireland tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.ie

Where else is the tour going?

This the full listing:

Thu 24 Oct 2024             Blackburn King Georges         

Fri 25 Oct 2024               Sunderland Empire   

Sat 26 Oct 2024              Hull Connexin Live     

Thu 31 Oct 2024             Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre     

Fri 01 Nov 2024               Leicester De Montfort Hall    

Sat 02 Nov 2024             Leicester De Montfort Hall - extra date added

Sun 03 Nov 2024            Milton Keynes Theatre             

Thu 07 Nov 2024            Middlesbrough Town Hall      

Fri 08 Nov 2024               Dunfermline Alhambra            

Sat 09 Nov 2024             Dundee Caird Hall      

Sun 10 Nov 2024            Aberdeen Music Hall 

Thu 14 Nov 2024            Leeds Grand Theatre

Fri 15 Nov 2024               Leeds Grand Theatre

Sat 16 Nov 2024             Glasgow SEC Armadillo          

Sun 17 Nov 2024            Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 22 Nov 2024               Bradford St Georges Hall        

Sat 23 Nov 2024             Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre         

Sun 24 Nov 2024            Oxford New Theatre   

Thu 28 Nov 2024            Halifax Victoria Theatre           

Fri 29 Nov 2024               Sheffield City Hall

Sat 30 Nov 2024             Newcastle O2 City Hall            

Sun 01 Dec 2024            Nottingham Royal Concert Hall          

Thu 13 Feb 2025             Truro Hall for Cornwall            

Fri 14 Feb 2025               Swansea Arena             

Sat 15 Feb 2025              Cardiff New Theatre  

Thu 20 Feb 2025             Ipswich Regent             

Fri 21 Feb 2025               Southend Cliffs Pavilion         

Fri 28 Feb 2025               Birmingham Alexandra Theatre          

Sat 01 Mar 2025             Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

Sun 02 Mar 2025            Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Thu 06 Mar 2025            Eastbourne Congress Theatre            

Sat 08 Mar 2025             Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sun 09 Mar 2025            Torquay Princess Theatre      

Thu 13 Mar 2025            Bath Forum     

Fri 14 Mar 2025               London Palladium      

Thu 20 Mar 2025            York Barbican

Fri 21 Mar 2025               Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Sun 23 Mar 2025            Stockton Globe            

Fri 28 Mar 2025               Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre

Sat 29 Mar 2025             Blackpool Opera House

Thu  03 Apr 2025            Belfast Ulster Hall – extra date added

Fri 04 Apr 2025                Derry Millennium Forum - extra date added

Sat 05 Apr 2025              Dublin 3Olympia - extra date added

