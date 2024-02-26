Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reality star Mitch Taylor, 27, was forced to reveal on last week's Love Island All Stars final show that he is chasing a girl in Lancashire.

When presenter Maya Jama asked the former gas engineer for the "inside tea", Mitch replied "I’ve been trying to run back to my ex" but his secrecy over who this ex is was ruined by fellow ex-islander Hannah Elizabeth who asked “the Blackpool one?”

The ensuing conversation confirmed Mitch did not intend to reveal so much about his ex's identity and social media was rife with curious members of the public asking who the Blackpool ex may be.

Another ex-islander Scott van-der-Sluis, who appeared on the same series as Mitch last year, took to Twitter/X to reveal slightly more, writing: "For anyone wondering Mitch’s Blackpool ex is called Katie and he hasn’t stopped talking about her".

The clues as to who Katie may be stopped there but now a national paper says they know exactly who she is thanks to an inside source...

Who is the Blackpool girl?

According to someone who knows Mitch, the Blackpool girl is 22-year-old Katie Wolstenholme, and the pair had been an item up until the point the Love Island star went to go appear on the All Stars version of the popular ITV dating show.

An insider told the Sun: "Katie and Mitch were dating for about three months before he did the show and he was desperate for her to wait for him, but she decided to move on.

“Everyone was really surprised when Mitch brought up Katie on the live show.

“It shows he’s serious about her and is prepared to graft to win her back. Katie is really lovely girl and very pretty, but Messy Mitch is up to his old tricks and she's not going to be made a fool of."

Has the relationship been confirmed?

In a statement shared to the Sun, a representative for Mitch has confirmed that the Blackpool girl in question is Katie Wolstenholme but not that the pair have been dating as suggested.

Mitch's rep said: "Mitch and Katie have not dated for months pre the villa and since he left the villa. The story is untrue."

Although neither Mitch or Katie have posted that they were an item, they did appear on Instagram live with each other last week so have at least confirmed their acquaintance.

Mitch also interestingly follows Katie’s twin sister but not her - perhaps implying a lover's tiff at some point?...