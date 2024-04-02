Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

36-year-old mum of three Christine took to her Instagram on Easter Monday, to share some heartbreaking news with her 734,000 followers.

The former model turned TV personality sadly revealed that her grandmother has passed away that weekend as she shared an image of her loved one looking happy and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the image caption, Christine wrote: "My Nan got her angel wings ... I know wherever she is, she will be knitting 🧶 and watching LFC ❤️ Finally at peace 😇"

Members of the public rushed to the comment to share their condolences with Christine, including her fellow Loose Woman pannelist Denise Welch who wrote "❤️❤️❤️" and influencer Major Mum Hacks who said "Sending love ❤"

Christine McGuinness is mourning the loss of her grandmother, pictured on the right. Credit: Getty and mrscmcguinness on Instagram

Following the post, Christine also took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her mum Joanne, with her nan, adding the caption 'My mum's mum'.

The Blackpool born star, who grew up in Liverpool, then posted a clip of herself at Christmas time laughing with her nan as she waved at the camera, writing: 'My scouse nan'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final story, Christine shared an image of a blue sky with the sun shining through, which she had drawn a heart over, set to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Gerry and the Pacemakers, the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

Despite her sad news over the Easter weekend, Christine still has something to smile about this week as she celebrates the first anniversary of her and her friend's clothing brand 'We Are H-E-R'. Taking to her Instagram today, Christine shared a selection of images of herself and her friends wearing H-E-R clothing alonside the caption: "It’s our birthday!!!! Thank you so much to every single one of you that have placed an order, followed, liked and supported our business - we see you!! 🥰 H-E-R - two best friends and an idea to level up the every day wardrobe. This year we very quickly grew out of our first space, moved onto our second and now onto a massive space with a whole team of people 🥹👏 ... and we are only just getting started!!!"