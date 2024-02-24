Get ready to party as the Vengabus brings Ibiza classics to Blackpool for Pride Weekend
Get ready for a high-energy set filled with all the dance floor classics made famous by the Vengaboys, at Blackpool Pride Weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wave your glowsticks to Boom, boom, boom, boom, We Like to Party! and We’re Going to Ibiza - as VengaLive bring a high energy set to Blackpool.
The Vengaboys tribute act will play Blackpool Pride on June 08, 2024 and tickets can be purchased here.
They join the The Cheeky Girls and lots of other acts for the LGBTQIA+ celebration. For more details about Blackpool Pride visit the website.