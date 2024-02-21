First look inside new Starbucks coffee in St Anne's town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barista's practice their latte art, and perfect their coffee-making techniques - all ready for the grand opening at the new store on St Anne's Road West.
District manager for Café Fortune, Matt Lawson, hands out vouchers to eager prospective customers who wander in off the high street.
The spacious coffee house is empty today - but tomorrow it will be abuzz with people as they hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am.
Franchise owner, Cafe Fortune, say their vision is to be a 'local hub that fosters community engagement and creates a positive, safe space for everyone'.
Store manager, Kat Jakielska, told Blackpool Gazette: "I want this to be a place for everyone, from elderly people to the young looking for somewhere to gather after college. I love St Anne's and I look forward to making this a welcoming space with a family feel."
The new Starbucks will open to the community on February 22nd, 2024, at Unit 2, The Burlington Centre.
Matt Lawson, district manager for Cafe Fortune, told Blackpool Gazette: "In St Annes, we have already established partnerships with local youth and community teams, intending to be a welcoming venue for their gatherings. Furthermore, we plan to continue forming connections with local charities and activities that contribute to the well-being of the community."