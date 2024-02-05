Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When will Starbucks open in St Annes?

The new Starbucks will open to the community on February 22nd, 2024. This will include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am.

Where is the new Starbucks store in St Annes?

The new Starbucks Store will be located at Unit 2, The Burlington Centre, St Annes Road West, St Annes on Sea FY8 1SB.

What can you expect at the new Starbucks in St Annes?

Franchise owner, Cafe Fortune, say their vision is to be a 'local hub that fosters community engagement and creates a positive, safe space for everyone'.