Starbucks are opening a new cafe in St Annes town centre -this is when it will open and where it will be
This is when the new Starbucks will be opening in St Annes town centre and what you can expect in the new store.
When will Starbucks open in St Annes?
The new Starbucks will open to the community on February 22nd, 2024. This will include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am.
Where is the new Starbucks store in St Annes?
The new Starbucks Store will be located at Unit 2, The Burlington Centre, St Annes Road West, St Annes on Sea FY8 1SB.
What can you expect at the new Starbucks in St Annes?
Franchise owner, Cafe Fortune, say their vision is to be a 'local hub that fosters community engagement and creates a positive, safe space for everyone'.
Matt Lawson, district manager for Cafe Fortune, told Blackpool Gazette: "In St Annes, we have already established partnerships with local youth and community teams, intending to be a welcoming venue for their gatherings. Furthermore, we plan to continue forming connections with local charities and activities that contribute to the well-being of the community."