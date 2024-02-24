News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

These are the retro shops that Blackpool residents miss including Woolworths and C&A's

Woolworths, C&A, and Spencer's Gifts - these are some of your favourite shops in Blackpool that are gone but not forgotten.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 24th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT

These photos will bring back memories of some of the most popular stores that are very much missed today by our readers.

Woolworths

1. Woolworths

Woolworths Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The outlet in the resort was among 163 shops which shut in 2016 after administrators failed to find a buyer for the retailer.

2. The outlet in the resort was among 163 shops which shut in 2016 after administrators failed to find a buyer for the retailer.

The outlet in the resort was among 163 shops which shut in 2016 after administrators failed to find a buyer for the retailer. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Debenhams closed on 8 May 2021

3. Debenhams closed on 8 May 2021

Debenhams closed on 8 May 2021 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Lewis’s Blackpool’s largest department store, closed in the New Year of 1992 with the loss of 220 jobs.

4. Lewis’s Blackpool’s largest department store, closed in the New Year of 1992 with the loss of 220 jobs.

Lewis’s Blackpool’s largest department store, closed in the New Year of 1992 with the loss of 220 jobs. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Index Shop similar to Argos

5. The Index Shop similar to Argos

The Index Shop similar to Argos Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Etam with the teen favourite Tammy Girl

6. Etam with the teen favourite Tammy Girl

Etam with the teen favourite Tammy Girl Photo: Etam

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WoolworthsC&ABlackpool