Blackpool Pride 2023 in 36 pictures as thousands gather on Prom for parade

Blackpool Pride was a vibrant pageant of colour, costumes and good vibes as thousands gathered to celebrate ‘the power of love’ on the Prom at the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST

This year the theme was ‘Bright, Bold & Beautiful’ – and Blackpool didn’t disappoint.

Leaving South Pier at 10.30am, the parade made its way up the Prom to the Tower before turning into Church Street and climaxing outside the Winter Gardens in St Johns Square.

These were the incredible scenes courtesy of Fylde coast photographer KC Photography

