Fylde mum shares her tips for a healthier 2022 after transforming her life

A Fylde mum is hoping to inspire others to embark on a healthy lifestyle this new year after transforming her own life.

When Grace Jagger had a baby in May 2021, she decided to change her eating habits after realising her old size 12/14 dresses didn’t fit.

Now baby Heidi helps motivate others to reach their slimming goals.

Grace and Heidi motivate people to reach their health goals in a new Slimming World group at Freckleton

Grace, 34, has started her own Slimming World group in Freckleton after losing two stone in five months through the plan.

And eight-month-old Heidi joins her at the class.

“They love to hold her and pass her around. One slimmer asked the baby’s weight, to see if it was more than what they had lost,” said Grace.

The turning point for Grace came when she realised she was struggling to get up and down the stairs.

She’d also gone shopping for new clothes, and had to alter some items so they didn’t rub.

“I just assumed after giving birth I’d go back to my old size. It’s the first time I’d ever had to get anything bigger than a 14 and I was just so upset with myself.”

“I had to hold on to the banister. I kept having to stop as I was getting out of breath.”

She joined Slimming World in July 2021 and lost five and a half pounds in her first week. That success motivated her to continue with the sessions at South Shore Tennis Club, Midgeland Road, before launching her own group in Freckleton for the new year.

Grace, who still has half a stone left until she has reached her personal target weight, says her secret is to think about making little changes that become a regular habit.

She added: “I’m not a gym person. My only exercise is walking with Heidi in the pram.

“Instead of gliding the Hoover, I’ve started pushing it a bit faster. When I go out shopping in Blackpool, I take the stairs rather than the escalator.”

She’s now thrilled to be able to run up and down the stairs with ease.

Grace puts her dieting success down to swapping processed foods for more nutritious options that keep her fuller for longer.

Eating more fruit and vegetables, swapping high fat meats for leaner cuts, and being more mindful of portion sizes.

But the self-confessed chocoholic hasn’t cut out the treats she loves.

She added: “25 grams of milk chocolate is 7/12 sins so I try to stick to that.”

And she suggests not being hard on yourself if you have a slip-up. Research shows that negative self-talk is more likely to lead to comfort eating and giving up completely. A kinder approach is more helpful in the long run.