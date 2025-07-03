Friday night at Lytham Festival: full line-up & event details
Who will be performing on Friday night at Lytham Festival and when?
Friday night at Lytham Festival starts with a performance by North West based band The Lottery Winners.
The four piece band - who spoke to us ahead of their arrival in Lytham, will take to the stage at 5:00pm, when doors open for the festival.
From a UK band to an American band, Train - perhaps best known for their hits and ‘Hey Soul Sister’ - are due on at 6:00pm.
The penultimate act on the night is then American singer-songwriter Liz Phair who takes to the stage at 7:45pm.
Finally headlining Friday at Lytham Festival is Ironic hitmaker Alanis Morissette .
Straight off the back of a Glastonbury performance, the Canadian star’s set at Lytham Festival begins at 9:00pm.
Timings for all performers are however approximate and subject to change.
Can I get last minute tickets for Friday?
Yes, but you will have to be quick.
Day tickets for Thursday are currently on release 4 with prices starting from £95.20.
They are available online or at the box office.
For full box office information, click here.
What else do I need to know before I arrive at Lytham Festival on Friday?
Gates open 5pm and the show concludes by 11pm.
Organsiers have published a helpful guide to some of the most important things you need to know. You can read that here.
We have also put together a full travel guide which you can find here.
Our Lytham Festival coverage will continue throughout the festival.
You can also read more about Lytham Festvial with our Lytham Festival emagazine.
