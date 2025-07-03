Friday night at Lytham Festival: full line-up & event details

Festival fever has officially arrived in Lancashire with TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival well under way and below is everything you need to know about night two.

Who will be performing on Friday night at Lytham Festival and when?

Friday night at Lytham Festival starts with a performance by North West based band The Lottery Winners.

The four piece band - who spoke to us ahead of their arrival in Lytham, will take to the stage at 5:00pm, when doors open for the festival.

From a UK band to an American band, Train - perhaps best known for their hits and ‘Hey Soul Sister’ - are due on at 6:00pm.

The penultimate act on the night is then American singer-songwriter Liz Phair who takes to the stage at 7:45pm.

Finally headlining Friday at Lytham Festival is Ironic hitmaker Alanis Morissette .

Straight off the back of a Glastonbury performance, the Canadian star’s set at Lytham Festival begins at 9:00pm.

Timings for all performers are however approximate and subject to change.

Alanis Morissette (pictured at the Estereo Picnic music festival in March 2025) headlines Friday at Lytham Festival. | AFP via Getty Images

Can I get last minute tickets for Friday?

Yes, but you will have to be quick.

Day tickets for Thursday are currently on release 4 with prices starting from £95.20.

They are available online or at the box office.

For full box office information, click here.

What else do I need to know before I arrive at Lytham Festival on Friday?

Gates open 5pm and the show concludes by 11pm.

Organsiers have published a helpful guide to some of the most important things you need to know. You can read that here.

We have also put together a full travel guide which you can find here.

Our Lytham Festival coverage will continue throughout the festival.